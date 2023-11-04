Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Two of the country's best passing defenses clash when the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) take college football's third-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-3)
|44.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-3)
|45.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame is 6-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
