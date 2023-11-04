The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) host a Sun Belt battle against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Offensively, Old Dominion ranks 90th in the FBS with 24.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 72nd in points allowed (383.4 points allowed per contest). With 30.3 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 56th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 34th, surrendering 20.6 points per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Old Dominion 444.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.6 (92nd) 386.1 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.4 (68th) 153.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207 (93rd) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards (239.9 ypg) while completing 67.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 344 yards, or 43 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Bennett has also chipped in with 14 catches for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has run for 173 yards across 44 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has registered 41 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (76.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put together a 528-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 52 targets.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 280 reciving yards (35 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 1,303 yards (162.9 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 523 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 435 yards (54.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' 338 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has totaled 14 receptions and one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has put up a 302-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 26 targets.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 12 catches for 290 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

