Hornets vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.
Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|238.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte combined with its opponents to score more than 238.5 points in 18 of 82 games last season.
- Games involving the Hornets last year averaged 228.1 points per game, a 10.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
- The Hornets covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, Charlotte was the underdog 66 times and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.
- Last season, the Hornets won 17 of their 57 games, or 29.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 42.6% chance to win.
Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Hornets had a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).
- Charlotte's games went above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) last season.
- The Hornets' 111.0 points per game were 8.5 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers allowed.
- Charlotte put together a 15-3 ATS record and were 14-4 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points.
Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hornets
|Pacers
|111.0
|116.3
|27
|10
|15-3
|27-10
|14-4
|23-14
|117.2
|119.5
|22
|29
|25-11
|10-3
|20-16
|10-3
