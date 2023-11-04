As they prepare for a matchup with the Indiana Pacers (3-2), the Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Smith: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.