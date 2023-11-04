The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Pacers averaged.

Charlotte went 14-13 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 16th.

The Hornets averaged 8.5 fewer points per game last year (111) than the Pacers gave up to opponents (119.5).

When it scored more than 119.5 points last season, Charlotte went 14-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hornets averaged 109.2 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 112.7.

At home, the Hornets conceded 116.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (118.2).

At home, the Hornets drained 11.1 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged on the road (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries