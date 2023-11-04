When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jack Drury score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • Drury is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
  • Drury has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

