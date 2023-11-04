The field at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Mark Hubbard. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,363-yard course from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Hubbard at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 26 -6 279 0 17 0 5 $2.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In his past six appearances at this event, Hubbard has had an average finishing position of 61st.

Hubbard has made the cut in four of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Hubbard did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,277 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard finished in the 27th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

He finished in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 4.03 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hubbard shot better than just 12% of the golfers (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Hubbard shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hubbard carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.8).

Hubbard's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the field average (five).

In that last competition, Hubbard's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Hubbard finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hubbard underperformed compared to the field average of one bogey or worse on those holes by recording two.

