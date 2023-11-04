Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 4?
Can we expect Seth Jarvis finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in three of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
