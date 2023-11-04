The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 15.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-15.5) 54.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-15.5) 54.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Jacksonville State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.