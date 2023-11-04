Big 12 rivals will battle when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) meet the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Texas vs. Kansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 27, Kansas State 26

Texas 27, Kansas State 26 Texas has won six of the seven games it was the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Longhorns have a 2-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

Kansas State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Longhorns a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+3.5)



Kansas State (+3.5) Texas has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

The Longhorns have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

In eight games played Kansas State has recorded six wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Four of Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.

There have been five Kansas State games that have ended with a combined score over 49.5 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 49.5 is 22.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas (34.5 points per game) and Kansas State (37.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 55.7 54.2 Implied Total AVG 37.1 38.4 35 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.5 53.2 Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.4 29.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 5-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

