The field at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Thomas Detry. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,363-yard course from November 2-4.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Detry Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Thomas Detry Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Detry has finished below par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Detry has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Detry has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Detry has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 34 -3 281 0 16 0 1 $1.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Detry's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 19th.

Detry made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Detry finished 15th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

The average course Detry has played in the past year has been 80 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.05 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Detry was better than 53% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Detry recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, worse than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Detry recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Detry's one birdie or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the tournament average (5.0).

At that last tournament, Detry's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Detry finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Detry finished without one.

