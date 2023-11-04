UCF vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The UCF Knights (3-5), with college football's fourth-ranked running game, meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) and their sixth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Knights are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-4.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-3.5)
|59.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
UCF vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- UCF is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Cincinnati has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
UCF & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.