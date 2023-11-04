The Utah State Aggies (3-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Aggies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Diego, California
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Utah State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Utah State (-2.5) 57.5 -145 +120
FanDuel Utah State (-2.5) 57.5 -140 +116

Week 10 Odds

Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Utah State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • San Diego State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Utah State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State
To Win the National Champ. +8000

