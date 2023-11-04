NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football slate features four games involving schools from the NEC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|LIU Post Pioneers at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|NEC Front Row
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|NEC Front Row
|Duquesne Dukes at Wagner Seahawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|NEC Front Row
|Merrimack Warriors at UMass Minutemen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
