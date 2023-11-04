Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 10, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup, and taking Jacksonville State (+15.5) over South Carolina against the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 10 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Jacksonville State +15.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 0.4 points

Jacksonville State by 0.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Missouri +15.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 5.4 points

Georgia by 5.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ole Miss -3 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels

Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 11.0 points

Ole Miss by 11.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 10 SEC Total Bets

Over 45.5 - Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 53.7 points

53.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 55.5 - Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 51.0 points

51.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 53.8 points

53.8 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 10 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 8-0 (5-0 SEC) 40.5 / 14.8 507.0 / 272.1 Alabama 7-1 (5-0 SEC) 30.6 / 16.5 366.6 / 306.4 Ole Miss 7-1 (4-1 SEC) 38.9 / 21.4 474.0 / 354.3 LSU 6-2 (4-1 SEC) 47.4 / 26.5 553.0 / 395.0 Missouri 7-1 (3-1 SEC) 33.9 / 23.3 441.8 / 338.0 Florida 5-3 (3-2 SEC) 28.0 / 22.9 411.4 / 333.5 Tennessee 6-2 (3-2 SEC) 31.8 / 20.4 443.5 / 327.5 Texas A&M 5-3 (3-2 SEC) 32.0 / 19.5 394.3 / 269.3 Kentucky 5-3 (2-3 SEC) 30.8 / 24.8 363.8 / 363.4 Auburn 4-4 (1-4 SEC) 26.8 / 22.5 346.9 / 369.0 Mississippi State 4-4 (1-4 SEC) 25.1 / 25.9 350.4 / 373.4 South Carolina 2-6 (1-5 SEC) 25.4 / 31.5 369.5 / 435.0 Vanderbilt 2-7 (0-5 SEC) 25.4 / 34.2 335.2 / 436.8 Arkansas 2-6 (0-5 SEC) 26.5 / 22.9 305.9 / 333.0

