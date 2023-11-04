SoCon foes meet when the Wofford Terriers (0-8) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

Wofford ranks fifth-worst in total offense (242.6 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 89th with 384.1 yards allowed per game. Western Carolina's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 502.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 396.4 total yards per game, which ranks 95th.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Wofford Western Carolina 242.6 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.3 (1st) 384.1 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.4 (94th) 107.4 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (22nd) 135.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.5 (4th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has racked up 864 yards (108.0 ypg) on 84-of-154 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has racked up 431 yards on 86 carries while finding the end zone four times.

J.T. Smith Jr. has carried the ball 38 times for 169 yards (21.1 per game).

Alec Holt's team-leading 202 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Kyle Pinnix has put together a 153-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on eight targets.

Tyler Parker's seven grabs have turned into 147 yards and one touchdown.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 2,189 yards on 66.7% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 128 yards .

Desmond Reid has rushed for 857 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 14 catches, totaling 182 yards.

Branson Adams has run for 354 yards across 58 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Censere Lee has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (71.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has put up a 403-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 14 targets.

David White has racked up 400 reciving yards (50.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

