Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hurst's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Hurst has been targeted 24 times, with season stats of 116 yards on 14 receptions (8.3 per catch) and one TD.

Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 57 Rec; 581 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 15 Rec; 220 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hurst 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 24 14 116 40 1 8.3

Hurst Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0

