Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball and others are available when the Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Sunday's over/under for Ball is 19.5 points, 5.2 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ball has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +110)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Gordon Hayward on Sunday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.7).

He has averaged 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Hayward averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -110) 8.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 31.5-point total set for Doncic on Sunday is 9.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Sunday's assist prop bet total for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

Doncic has connected on 6.0 three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

The 13.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Sunday is 4.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

He has connected on 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

