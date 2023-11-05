How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
Today's Ligue 1 slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between FC Metz and Olympique Lyon.
If you are searching for how to watch today's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Metz
FC Metz journeys to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-170)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+475)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 makes the trip to match up with Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+135)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+230)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch FC Nantes vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims journeys to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Stade Reims (+150)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+195)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Toulouse FC vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC travels to match up with Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (+110)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+265)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch AS Monaco vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 journeys to play AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-140)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+370)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+110)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+275)
- Draw: (+235)
