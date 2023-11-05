The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 125 - Hornets 112

Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 11.5)

Mavericks (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-12.9)

Mavericks (-12.9) Pick OU: Over (235.5)



Over (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Mavericks (3-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% more often than the Hornets (2-3-0) this season.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Dallas does it better (80% of the time) than Charlotte (60%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 2-2, while the Mavericks are 3-0 as moneyline favorites.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the ninth-ranked team in the league (116 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (121.2 points allowed per game).

Charlotte collects 43.2 rebounds per game and give up 43 boards, ranking 21st and 11th, respectively, in the league.

The Hornets are 12th in the league in assists (26.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte is 19th in the league in turnovers per game (15) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.8).

In 2023-24 the Hornets are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (31.5%).

