The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Colts and Panthers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have been behind two times, and have been tied four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Colts have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time in seven games this year.

In eight games this year, the Colts have won the second quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Panthers have lost the third quarter three times and been knotted up four times.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' seven games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

The Colts have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 9 In-Game Primers

Panthers vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in five games (1-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

In eight games this year, the Colts have led after the first half four times and have been losing after the first half four times.

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Panthers have won the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), lost three times (0-3), and tied three times (0-3).

In eight games this year, the Colts have lost the second half four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.8 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Colts or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.