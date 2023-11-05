The Carolina Panthers (1-6) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (3-5) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Colts have lost three straight games.

Colts and Panthers recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 2.5 44 -140 +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Panthers vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a point total over 44 points.

The average over/under for Carolina's matchups this season is 43.2, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Panthers have gone 1-5-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Panthers have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

Carolina has a record of 1-6 when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis' games this season have had an average of 43.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).

For the first time this year, the Colts are moneyline favorites.

Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Colts vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 25.6 5 28.6 32 43.1 6 8 Panthers 18.1 27 28.4 25 43.2 3 7

Panthers vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.

In the Panthers' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Colts have been outscored by 24 points this season (three per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 72 points (10.3 per game).

Colts

Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three contests, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Panthers (-72 total points, -10.3 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 42.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 23 26 ATS Record 1-5-1 1-1-1 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 43.3 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.8 23 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.