Raheem Blackshear was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Blackshear's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Blackshear has run for 23 yards on eight carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and has three catches (three targets) for 30 yards.

Raheem Blackshear Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Panthers have no other RB on the injury report.

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Game Time: 4:05 PM

Blackshear 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 8 23 0 2.9 3 3 30 0

Blackshear Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 @Dolphins 5 18 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Texans 3 5 0 2 26 0

