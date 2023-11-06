The Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Iona Gaels (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The over/under is 154.5 for the matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -7.5 154.5

Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats

Of Charleston (SC)'s 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 154.5 points eight times.

The average amount of points in Charleston (SC)'s outings last season was 147.3, which is 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Charleston (SC) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Charleston (SC) finished with a 25-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 92.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Cougars went 16-2 (88.9%).

Charleston (SC) has a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 8 25.8% 80.1 156.1 67.2 132.8 150.1 Iona 4 16.7% 76 156.1 65.6 132.8 141.8

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 65.6 the Gaels allowed.

Charleston (SC) had a 16-11 record against the spread and a 27-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 10-8 13-18-0 Iona 15-9-0 0-1 12-12-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Iona 15-1 Home Record 11-1 11-2 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

