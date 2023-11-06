The Clemson Tigers take on the Winthrop Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Clemson vs. Winthrop 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 51.8 points per game last year, 11.0 fewer points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up.
  • Winthrop had an 8-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • Last year, the Tigers scored 66.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles allowed.
  • When Clemson scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 15-7.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Winthrop - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/10/2023 Charleston Southern - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/12/2023 Mercer - Littlejohn Coliseum

