How to Watch the Clemson vs. Winthrop Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers take on the Winthrop Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Clemson vs. Winthrop 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 51.8 points per game last year, 11.0 fewer points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up.
- Winthrop had an 8-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- Last year, the Tigers scored 66.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles allowed.
- When Clemson scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 15-7.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
