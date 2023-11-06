How to Watch Clemson vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (0-0) take the court against the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Clemson vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Clemson Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- Clemson went 16-1 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 343rd.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 74.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles gave up.
- Clemson had a 16-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers were better at home last season, allowing 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 on the road.
- Clemson sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
