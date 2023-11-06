The Winthrop Eagles take on the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Winthrop matchup.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Winthrop Betting Trends (2022-23)

Clemson won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.

Winthrop went 12-16-0 ATS last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

