The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-13.5) 140.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-12.5) 140.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Gamecocks and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.

South Carolina Upstate won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.