How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- South Carolina Upstate compiled an 11-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 43rd.
- The Spartans' 68.7 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate put together a 10-1 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64) last season.
- The Spartans conceded 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
- At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
