The South Carolina Gamecocks play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

Notre Dame had a 24-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks averaged were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (58.9).

South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when putting up more than 58.9 points.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field, 13.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina Schedule