The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) hit the court against the American Eagles (0-0) as heavy, 22.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Villanova vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -22.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs American Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats covered the spread 11 times in 34 games last season.

American compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last season.

Villanova vs. American Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 16 57.1% 69.6 135 67.7 133.6 138.3 American 11 37.9% 65.4 135 65.9 133.6 130.7

Additional Villanova vs American Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up just 3.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

When Villanova totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 6-10 against the spread and 11-9 overall.

The Eagles scored just 2.3 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (67.7).

American put together a 7-5 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Villanova vs. American Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 11-17-0 0-1 14-14-0 American 12-17-0 0-0 13-16-0

Villanova vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova American 10-4 Home Record 8-6 5-9 Away Record 9-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-9-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

