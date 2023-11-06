The Wofford Terriers battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons gave up to opponents.

Wofford had a 10-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the Demon Deacons scored 59.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65 the Terriers allowed.

When Wake Forest scored more than 65 points last season, it went 8-0.

Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 35.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.

The Terriers shot 35.9% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 41.6% the Demon Deacons' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Schedule