How to Watch the Wofford vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 5:00 PM ET.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Wofford vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons gave up to opponents.
- Wofford had a 10-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.
- Last year, the Demon Deacons scored 59.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65 the Terriers allowed.
- When Wake Forest scored more than 65 points last season, it went 8-0.
- Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 35.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.
- The Terriers shot 35.9% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 41.6% the Demon Deacons' opponents shot last season.
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Erskine
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
