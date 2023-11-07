Tuesday's contest features the Furman Paladins (0-0) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) squaring off at Timmons Arena (on November 7) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Furman.

The Paladins finished 11-19 during the 2022-23 season.

Furman vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Furman vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 66, UNC Asheville 58

Furman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Paladins put up 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (171st in college basketball). They had a -18 scoring differential.

With 59 points per game in SoCon action, Furman averaged 4.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.3 PPG).

The Paladins posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 56.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Furman ceded 59.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 68.9.

