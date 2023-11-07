How to Watch the Furman vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs battle the Furman Paladins at Timmons Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman vs. UNC Asheville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 57.4 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 63.9 the Paladins gave up.
- UNC Asheville went 10-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
- Last year, the 63.3 points per game the Paladins averaged were just 0.6 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (62.7).
- Furman had a 9-6 record last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
