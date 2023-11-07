Having taken three in a row on home ice, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO to watch as the Hurricanes and the Sabres square off.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (41 total, 3.4 per game).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 12 5 7 12 7 5 45.6% Seth Jarvis 12 5 5 10 3 9 53% Martin Necas 12 4 6 10 5 2 44.4% Teuvo Teravainen 12 8 1 9 2 3 51.4% Brady Skjei 12 1 7 8 2 4 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 38 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 19th in the league.

The Sabres' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players