Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Sabres on November 7, 2023
Player props are available for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jeff Skinner, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:07 per game.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Martin Necas' season total of 10 points has come from four goals and six assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|2
|1
|3
|6
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Skinner's 11 points are important for Buffalo. He has six goals and five assists in 12 games.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|5
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Casey Mittelstadt is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 11 total points (0.9 per game), with three goals and eight assists in 12 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
