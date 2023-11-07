Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Looking to wager on Kotkaniemi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:07 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in five of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kotkaniemi has a point in eight games this year (out of 12), including multiple points four times.

In six of 12 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 12 Points 4 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

