The South Carolina Upstate Spartans face the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 52.9 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded only 1.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Spartans gave up (63.4).

Davidson had an 11-4 record last season when putting up more than 63.4 points.

The Wildcats made 39.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 13.7 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 22.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Schedule