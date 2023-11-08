The Washington Wizards (1-5) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 51.7% the Wizards allow to opponents.

The Hornets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The 116.3 points per game the Hornets record are 12.4 fewer points than the Wizards allow (128.7).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets posted 109.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged in road games (112.7).

Defensively Charlotte played better in home games last season, surrendering 116.1 points per game, compared to 118.2 in away games.

In home games, the Hornets drained 0.7 more treys per game (11.1) than on the road (10.4). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries