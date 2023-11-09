The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) play the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

Last season, the Buccaneers had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents hit.

Charleston Southern had a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Ospreys ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Buccaneers finished 192nd.

Last year, the Buccaneers averaged five fewer points per game (72.6) than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).

Charleston Southern had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

Charleston Southern averaged 79.7 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers surrendered 72.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.7.

Charleston Southern made 9.1 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule