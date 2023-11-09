The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) play the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Buccaneers had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents hit.
  • Charleston Southern had a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Ospreys ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Buccaneers finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Buccaneers averaged five fewer points per game (72.6) than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).
  • Charleston Southern had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston Southern averaged 79.7 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Buccaneers surrendered 72.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.7.
  • Charleston Southern made 9.1 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Toccoa Falls W 94-59 The Buc Dome
11/9/2023 North Florida - The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 JWU Charlotte - The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena

