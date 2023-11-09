Thursday's contest at The Buc Dome has the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 victory for North Florida, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 76, Charleston Southern 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: North Florida (-1.9)

North Florida (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

Last season, Charleston Southern was 155th in the nation on offense (72.6 points scored per game) and 299th on defense (74.4 points allowed).

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 31.1 rebounds conceded, the Buccaneers were 192nd and 175th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 12 assists per game last season, Charleston Southern was 268th in college basketball.

Last year, the Buccaneers were 92nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 171st in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Charleston Southern was 290th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and 308th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%) last season.

The Buccaneers took 39.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 60.5% of their shots, with 69.4% of their makes coming from there.

