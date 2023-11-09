The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) take on the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers scored an average of 70 points per game last year, 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

Coastal Carolina went 10-0 last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 4.5 fewer points than the Chanticleers allowed (68.1).

Duke went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.

The Chanticleers' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils given up to their opponents (37.6%).

