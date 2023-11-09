With the Carolina Panthers playing the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Jonathan Mingo a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mingo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has hauled in 20 catches for 200 yards this campaign. He has been targeted on 38 occasions, and averages 28.6 yards receiving.

Having played seven games this season, Mingo has not tallied a TD reception.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0

Rep Jonathan Mingo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.