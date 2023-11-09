Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 10, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 10
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|210.3
|23.4
|36
|4.9
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|205.6
|22.8
|33.9
|9.8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|171.4
|19
|37.1
|4.7
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|170.2
|18.9
|28.1
|9.3
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|165.7
|18.4
|34.2
|2.6
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|158.6
|17.6
|39.2
|3.2
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|157.7
|19.7
|34.9
|2.5
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|156.9
|19.6
|35.3
|4
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|149.4
|16.6
|32.9
|6
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|140.3
|17.5
|33.1
|3.6
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|138.2
|17.3
|36.6
|2.3
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|138
|17.3
|28
|3.3
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|134.6
|16.8
|29.1
|3.9
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|133.9
|16.7
|32.5
|3.6
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|130.7
|16.3
|34.5
|4.4
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|121
|15.1
|33.9
|5.3
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|118.6
|14.8
|38.5
|3.1
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|117
|13
|35.1
|2
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|111.7
|14
|34.8
|1.6
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|105.7
|17.6
|27
|7.8
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|102.3
|12.8
|30
|3.6
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|99.4
|11
|33.8
|2.6
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|98.2
|12.3
|31.6
|2.8
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|91.6
|11.5
|28.5
|1.9
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.