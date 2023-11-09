The Carolina Panthers (1-7) will look to upset the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 38 points.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Bears and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Panthers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bears have had the lead three times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up one time.

Chicago's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter one time, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time in eight games this season.

In nine games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored three times, and been knotted up four times.

In nine games this season, the Bears have won the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Chicago is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 6.1 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Bears have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in five games (0-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in three games.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (0-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

