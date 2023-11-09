Panthers vs. Bears Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-7) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-7). The contest's point total is listed at 40.5.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bears as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Before the Panthers play the Bears, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Panthers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-3)
|40.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Bears (-3)
|40
|-166
|+140
Carolina vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Panthers vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Carolina has but one win versus the spread this season.
- As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-5-1) this year.
- Carolina has seen three of its eight games go over the point total.
- Chicago is 3-5-1 ATS this season.
- Chicago games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (66.7%).
