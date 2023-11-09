Raheem Blackshear was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears (at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday). Looking for Blackshear's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Raheem Blackshear and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the running game, Blackshear has season stats of nine rushes for 23 yards and zero TDs, picking up 2.6 yards per attempt. He also has four catches on four targets for 35 yards.

Keep an eye on Blackshear's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Raheem Blackshear Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Blackshear 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 23 0 2.6 4 4 35 0

Blackshear Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 @Dolphins 5 18 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Texans 3 5 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.