Thursday's game between the South Florida Bulls (0-0) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-67 and heavily favors South Florida to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 83, South Carolina State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-16.3)

South Florida (-16.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

South Carolina State Performance Insights

South Carolina State ranked 134th in the country with 73.4 points per game last season, but on defense it was less effective, allowing 83.8 points per game (-4-worst in college basketball).

Last year the Bulldogs averaged 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.8 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

South Carolina State delivered 14.0 assists per game, which ranked them 105th in the nation.

Although the Bulldogs committed 15.4 turnovers per game (worst in college basketball), they ranked 18th-best in college basketball by forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs made 6.9 treys per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 31.7% shooting percentage (309th-ranked) from downtown.

South Carolina State ranked 312th in the country by giving up 8.4 three-pointers per game, but it allowed a 39.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked -2-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by South Carolina State last season, 66% of them were two-pointers (74.5% of the team's made baskets) and 34% were threes (25.5%).

