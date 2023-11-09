The Utah Utes (1-0) take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 46.8 points per game last year were 19.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes gave up.

South Carolina State had a 3-21 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Last year, the Utes put up 13.4 more points per game (82.8) than the Bulldogs gave up (69.4).

Utah had a 23-1 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

The Utes shot 48.1% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs shot 15.2% from the field, 26.0% lower than the 41.2% the Utes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule