The Utah Utes (1-0) take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 46.8 points per game last year were 19.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes gave up.
  • South Carolina State had a 3-21 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.
  • Last year, the Utes put up 13.4 more points per game (82.8) than the Bulldogs gave up (69.4).
  • Utah had a 23-1 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.
  • The Utes shot 48.1% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs shot 15.2% from the field, 26.0% lower than the 41.2% the Utes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/11/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
11/15/2023 Coastal Carolina - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.