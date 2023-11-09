Terrace Marshall Jr. has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears give up 256.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Marshall's stat line shows 17 catches for 123 yards this season. He posts 20.5 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Marshall and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. the Bears

Marshall vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

18 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 256.9 passing yards the Bears allow per contest makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Bears have scored 20 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Bears' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Terrace Marshall Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Marshall with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marshall Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Marshall has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Marshall has 9.3% of his team's target share (29 targets on 311 passing attempts).

He has 123 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 138th in NFL play with 4.2 yards per target.

Marshall, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Marshall has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marshall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 9 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.